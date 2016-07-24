Anitha Karthikeyan is a playback singer. She hails from a family of musicians and is based out of Chennai. Born to Mr. K. Venkatanarsimhan and Dr. (Mrs.)V. Mathuram on 13 Dec, Anitha did her BSc Computer Science from Ethiraj College and her post graduation MSc I.T from M.O.P Vaishnav College for Women. Parallelly she also got trained in Classical (Lower grade), Western (8th grade Vocals from Trinity College of London under the guidance of Augustin Paul) and Hindustani music (Karana Garana from Mrs. Megna Dandekar).