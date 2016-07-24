AnithaSouth/Tamil Playback Singer
Anitha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
????-12-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b000668f-e022-4423-9999-4c63768edc7e
Anitha Biography (Wikipedia)
Anitha Karthikeyan is a playback singer. She hails from a family of musicians and is based out of Chennai. Born to Mr. K. Venkatanarsimhan and Dr. (Mrs.)V. Mathuram on 13 Dec, Anitha did her BSc Computer Science from Ethiraj College and her post graduation MSc I.T from M.O.P Vaishnav College for Women. Parallelly she also got trained in Classical (Lower grade), Western (8th grade Vocals from Trinity College of London under the guidance of Augustin Paul) and Hindustani music (Karana Garana from Mrs. Megna Dandekar).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anitha Tracks
Sort by
Thalakaalu Puriyalaiyae
Anitha
Thalakaalu Puriyalaiyae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thalakaalu Puriyalaiyae
Last played on
Netru Vitta Neril
Anitha
Netru Vitta Neril
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Netru Vitta Neril
Last played on
Putham Puthu (remake)
Anitha
Putham Puthu (remake)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Putham Puthu (remake)
Last played on
Back to artist