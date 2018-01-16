Martin HederosBorn 30 June 1972
Martin Hederos
1972-06-30
Martin Hederos Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Hederos is a founding member of Nymphet Noodlers and The Soundtrack of Our Lives. He is also a member of the duo Hederos & Hellberg together with Mattias Hellberg, as well as ex-Esbjörn Svensson Trio bassist Dan Berglund's Tonbruket collective. He has released two albums with Nino Ramsby; Visorna (2004) and Jazzen (2006).
