Longmont Potion Castle (born 1972) is the pseudonym of an anonymous surrealist prank caller who has been active in Colorado and the Los Angeles area since 1987. Details about his personal life are scarce and his real name is unknown to the public. Over the years, his mostly self-released albums have gained a cult following, notably among musicians.
