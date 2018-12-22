LaVern BakerUS rhythm & blues singer. Born 11 November 1929. Died 10 March 1997
LaVern Baker
1929-11-11
LaVern Baker Biography (Wikipedia)
Delores LaVern Baker (November 11, 1929 – March 10, 1997) was an American rhythm-and-blues singer who had several hit records on the pop chart in the 1950s and early 1960s. Her most successful records were "Tweedle Dee" (1955), "Jim Dandy" (1956), and "I Cried a Tear" (1958).
LaVern Baker Tracks
Tweedle Dee
LaVern Baker
Tweedle Dee
Tweedle Dee
Jim Dandy
LaVern Baker
Jim Dandy
Jim Dandy
Performer
Back Water Blues
LaVern Baker
Back Water Blues
Back Water Blues
The Game Of Love
LaVern Baker
The Game Of Love
The Game Of Love
See See Rider
LaVern Baker
See See Rider
See See Rider
Love Me Right
LaVern Baker
Love Me Right
Love Me Right
Wrapped, Tied and Tangled
LaVern Baker
Wrapped, Tied and Tangled
You're The Boss
LaVern Baker
You're The Boss
You're The Boss
Voodoo Voodoo
LaVern Baker
Voodoo Voodoo
Voodoo Voodoo
I Waited Too Long
LaVern Baker
I Waited Too Long
I Waited Too Long
I'm The One To Do It
LaVern Baker
I'm The One To Do It
I'm The One To Do It
You're The Boss
LaVern Baker
You're The Boss
You're The Boss
Saved
LaVern Baker
Saved
Saved
Jim Dandy Got Married
LaVern Baker
Jim Dandy Got Married
Jim Dandy Got Married
I Want A Lavender Cadillac
LaVern Baker
I Want A Lavender Cadillac
I Want A Lavender Cadillac
Go Away
LaVern Baker
Go Away
Go Away
Bumble Bee
LaVern Baker
Bumble Bee
Bumble Bee
On Revival Day
LaVern Baker
On Revival Day
Soul On Fire
LaVern Baker
Soul On Fire
Soul On Fire
I Can't Love You Enough
LaVern Baker
I Can't Love You Enough
I Can't Love You Enough
Gimmie A Pigfoot
LaVern Baker
Gimmie A Pigfoot
Gimmie A Pigfoot
I Cried A Tear
LaVern Baker
I Cried A Tear
I Cried A Tear
I Ain't Gonna Play No Second Fiddle
LaVern Baker
I Ain't Gonna Play No Second Fiddle
