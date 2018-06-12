Thomas S. AllenVaudeville composer. Born 1876. Died 1919
Thomas S. Allen
1876
Thomas S. Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas S. Allen (1876, Natick, Massachusetts – 1919, Boston, Massachusetts), an early figure in Tin Pan Alley, was an American vaudeville composer, manager, and violinist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thomas S. Allen Tracks
Largo al Factotum from The Barber of Seville
Gioachino Rossini
The Cheviot Hills
Jack Robson
Praise ye the God of gold (Belshazzar's Feast)
William Walton
Whither Must I Wander (Songs of Travel)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Water o'Tyne
Traditional English & Thomas S. Allen
Composer
Barber of Seville: End act 1
Gioachino Rossini
23 Songs of Various Nationalities, Nos.1,10,16,15,9. 11
Ludwig van Beethoven
Shew's the way to Wallington
William Gillies Whittaker
Oh I have seen the roses blaw
Trad.
Come you not from Newcastle?
Benjamin Britten
Silent Noon (The House of Life)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Gurrelieder: Part III
Arnold Schoenberg
Director
Dona Nobis Pacem
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Ariadne auf Naxos: Prologue (ending)
Richard Strauss
Eugene Onegin: Final scene
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Dover Beach
Samuel Barber
Ensemble
Easter (Five Mystical Songs)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Oh! A Private buffoon (The Yeomen of the Guard)
Arthur Sullivan
Librettist
Water o'Tyne
Trad.
Don Quichotte à Dulcinée
Maurice Ravel
6 Songs Op.97 - Komm bald
Johannes Brahms
Performer
Billy Budd - Look! Through the port
Benjamin Britten
Il Barbiere di Siviglia - Trio: Ah! qual colpo inaspettato!
Gioachino Rossini
Lord, thou hast been our refuge
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Conductor
Orchestra
Dichterliebe Op.48 for voice and piano
Robert Schumann
JACK ROBSON: The Cheviot Hills
Malcolm Martineau
Dance ti thy daddy
David Haslam
An Sylvia, D 891
Franz Schubert
Performer
An die Nachtigall
Franz Schubert
Performer
Die Forelle, D 550
Franz Schubert
Performer
'Le Nozze di Figaro (conclusion)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Estuans interius (Carmina burana)
Carl Orff
Marriage of Figaro: "Hai gai vinta la causa... Vedro metr'io sospiro" (Act III)
Thomas S. Allen
Passing By
Thomas S. Allen
Till the boys come home
Thomas S. Allen
La Traviata - opera in 3 acts
Giuseppe Verdi
Non piu andrai [Le nozze di Figaro]
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Thomas S. Allen & Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Performer
Duet: Dunque io son. Tu non m'inganni? - Act 1 Barber of Seville (feat. Agnes Baltsa, Thomas S. Allen, Academy of St Martin in the Fields & Neville Marriner)
Gioachino Rossini
Act IV, Scenes 4-7 from 'Iphigenie en Tauride'
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Orchestra
HMS Pinafore, or The lass that loved a sailor - comic opera in 2 acts: Act 2 no.16; Never mind the why and wherefore [trio]
Richard Stuart, Sir Arthur Sullivan, Sir Charles Mackerras, Rebecca Evans, Thomas S. Allen & English National Opera Orchestra
Loveliest of Trees from A Shropshire Lad (feat. Malcolm Martineau)
Thomas S. Allen
The Mikado: "I've got a little list"
BBC Singers, Thomas S. Allen, Sir Arthur Sullivan, BBC Symphony Orchestra & Leonard Slatkin
Performer
Serenade to Music (ending)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
