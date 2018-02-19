Michael HeadShack. Born 28 November 1961
Michael Head
1961-11-28
Michael Head Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael William Head (born 24 November 1961) is an English singer-songwriter and musician from Liverpool, England. He is most famous as the lead singer and songwriter for Shack and The Pale Fountains, both of which also feature his younger brother John Head. Though the bands never achieved mainstream success, they have a strong following and NME have described him as "a lost genius and among the most gifted British songwriters of his generation".
Limehouse Reach
Michael Head
Limehouse Reach
Limehouse Reach
Last played on
Josephine
Michael Head
Josephine
Josephine
Last played on
Adios Amigo
Michael Head
Adios Amigo
Adios Amigo
Performer
Wild Mountain Thyme
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
Wild Mountain Thyme
Wild Mountain Thyme
Picasso
Michael Head
Picasso
Picasso
Performer
Only A Singing Bird
Michael Head
Only A Singing Bird
Only A Singing Bird
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Rumer
Michael Head
Rumer
Rumer
Performer
Last played on
