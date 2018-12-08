Lena Hilda Zavaroni (4 November 1963 – 1 October 1999) was a Scottish singer and a television show host. At ten years of age, with her album Ma! (He's Making Eyes At Me), she was the youngest person in history to have an album in the top ten of the UK Albums Chart. Later in life she hosted television shows and appeared on stage. From the age of thirteen, Zavaroni had anorexia nervosa and also developed clinical depression when she was fifteen. Zavaroni died at the age of thirty five from pneumonia.