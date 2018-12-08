Lena ZavaroniBorn 4 November 1963. Died 1 October 1999
Lena Zavaroni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p060x1c9.jpg
1963-11-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aff837a0-055d-4ed2-b894-676b6930f755
Lena Zavaroni Biography (Wikipedia)
Lena Hilda Zavaroni (4 November 1963 – 1 October 1999) was a Scottish singer and a television show host. At ten years of age, with her album Ma! (He's Making Eyes At Me), she was the youngest person in history to have an album in the top ten of the UK Albums Chart. Later in life she hosted television shows and appeared on stage. From the age of thirteen, Zavaroni had anorexia nervosa and also developed clinical depression when she was fifteen. Zavaroni died at the age of thirty five from pneumonia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lena Zavaroni Tracks
Sort by
Ma (He's Making Eyes At Me)
Lena Zavaroni
Ma (He's Making Eyes At Me)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1gw.jpglink
Ma (He's Making Eyes At Me)
Last played on
Going Nowhere
Lena Zavaroni
Going Nowhere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1gw.jpglink
Going Nowhere
Last played on
Here You Come Again
Lena Zavaroni
Here You Come Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1gw.jpglink
Here You Come Again
Last played on
Roses And Rainbows
Lena Zavaroni
Roses And Rainbows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1gw.jpglink
Roses And Rainbows
Last played on
Mama
Lena Zavaroni
Mama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1gw.jpglink
Mama
Last played on
River Deep Mountain High
Lena Zavaroni
River Deep Mountain High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1gw.jpglink
Ma
Lena Zavaroni
Ma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1gw.jpglink
Ma
Last played on
Hold Tight It's Lena
Lena Zavaroni
Hold Tight It's Lena
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1gw.jpglink
Hold Tight It's Lena
Last played on
Forever In Blue Jeans
Lena Zavaroni
Forever In Blue Jeans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1gw.jpglink
Forever In Blue Jeans
Last played on
Lena Zavaroni Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist