Ima RobotFormed 1998
Ima Robot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aff5ddd6-f315-4187-8522-25bf11a0f91e
Ima Robot Biography (Wikipedia)
Ima Robot is a band based in Los Angeles, California that formed in the late 1990s. The band's song, "Greenback Boogie", is the main theme song of the USA Network legal drama series Suits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ima Robot Tracks
Sort by
Black Jettas
Ima Robot
Black Jettas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Jettas
Last played on
Ima Robot Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist