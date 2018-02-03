Air LiquideFormed 1991
Air Liquide
1991
Air Liquide Biography (Wikipedia)
Air Liquide is a German electronic band which is composed of Ingmar Koch (a.k.a. "Dr Walker") and Cem Oral (a.k.a. "Jammin' Unit") which was formed in 1991 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Koch and Oral continued to record together under the pseudonyms Madonna 303 and Jammin' Unit & Walker.
Der Laufer
Air Liquide
This Is Not A Mind Trip
Air Liquide
Liquid Air
Air Liquide
The Increased Difficulty of Concentration
