Air Liquide is a German electronic band which is composed of Ingmar Koch (a.k.a. "Dr Walker") and Cem Oral (a.k.a. "Jammin' Unit") which was formed in 1991 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Koch and Oral continued to record together under the pseudonyms Madonna 303 and Jammin' Unit & Walker.

