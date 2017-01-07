ParadisioBelgian 90ties eurodance. Formed 1994. Disbanded 2003
Paradisio
1994
Paradisio Biography (Wikipedia)
Paradisio were a Belgian eurodance group formed in 1994. They released two albums under the now-defunct Border Breakers sublabel of Nippon Crown, one was titled Paradisio, which spawned the single "Bailando", an international hit in the summer of 1996/97.
