AMBERAmerican rapper, member of f(x). Born 18 September 1992
1992-09-18
AMBER Biography (Wikipedia)
Amber Josephine Liu (born September 18, 1992), known professionally as Amber or Amber Liu, is an Taiwanese American singer, rapper, songwriter and composer based in South Korea. She is a member of the South Korean girl group f(x). She debuted as a solo artist in February 2015 with the release of her EP, Beautiful.
Noah
Noah
Noah
Last played on
Noah (Live At Reading Festival 2013)
Noah (Live At Reading Festival 2013)
