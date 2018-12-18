WhineyDrum and Bass artist (Will Hine)
Whiney
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02whmj1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aff2bdbe-6fd6-43be-a6de-f1cc5cab8261
Whiney Tracks
Sort by
Sunday Grunge
Whiney
Sunday Grunge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Triple Duppy Demon (feat. Truthos Mufasa & Hugh Hardie)
Whiney
Triple Duppy Demon (feat. Truthos Mufasa & Hugh Hardie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Triple Duppy Demon (feat. Truthos Mufasa & Hugh Hardie)
Last played on
Komodo
Whiney
Komodo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Komodo
Last played on
She Just Wanna Dance (feat. Inja)
Whiney
She Just Wanna Dance (feat. Inja)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
She Just Wanna Dance (feat. Inja)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Sunday Grunge
Whitney
Sunday Grunge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tzdx.jpglink
Sunday Grunge
Last played on
Set List
Whiney
Set List
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Set List
Last played on
Sleek
Whiney
Sleek
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Sleek
Last played on
Talisman
Whiney
Talisman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Talisman
Last played on
Flashlight (feat. Inja)
Whiney
Flashlight (feat. Inja)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Flashlight (feat. Inja)
Last played on
Sun Kissed
Whiney
Sun Kissed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Sun Kissed
Last Contact (feat. Lakeway)
Whiney
Last Contact (feat. Lakeway)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Last Contact (feat. Lakeway)
Rock Hopper
Whiney
Rock Hopper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Rock Hopper
Never Too Long (feat. Keeno)
Whiney
Never Too Long (feat. Keeno)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Never Too Long (feat. Keeno)
Archive
Whiney
Archive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Archive
Portal
Whiney
Portal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Portal
Moon Dance
Whiney
Moon Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Moon Dance
Last played on
Symmetry (Whiney Remix)
Equador
Symmetry (Whiney Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Symmetry (Whiney Remix)
Last played on
By Your Side (Keeno & Whiney Remix)
S.P.Y
By Your Side (Keeno & Whiney Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605n8w.jpglink
By Your Side (Keeno & Whiney Remix)
Last played on
Guardians
Whiney
Guardians
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Guardians
Last played on
Nightfall VIP
Whiney
Nightfall VIP
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Nightfall VIP
Last played on
Blind Eyes (feat. Inja)
Whiney
Blind Eyes (feat. Inja)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Blind Eyes (feat. Inja)
Colours (Whiney Remix)
Franklin
Colours (Whiney Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Colours (Whiney Remix)
On The Rocks
Whiney
On The Rocks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
On The Rocks
Warning
Whiney
Warning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Warning
Onyx
Whiney
Onyx
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Onyx
Teddy's Gate (feat. LaMeduza)
Whiney
Teddy's Gate (feat. LaMeduza)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Teddy's Gate (feat. LaMeduza)
Spaceman
Whiney
Spaceman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Spaceman
Stranger Tides
Whiney
Stranger Tides
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmj1.jpglink
Stranger Tides
Playlists featuring Whiney
Upcoming Events
9
Feb
2019
Whiney, High Contrast, S.P.Y, Danny Byrd, London Elektricity, Inja, Keeno, Unglued, Hugh Hardie, DJ LENS, Bryan Gee, Saxxon, Nicky Blackmarket, Upgrade, D*Minds, Dazee and TS2W
Printworks London, London, UK
9
Mar
2019
Whiney, Kings Of The Rollers, Camo & Krooked, S.P.Y, Danny Byrd, London Elektricity, Unglued, Hugh Hardie, Dillinja, Bryan Gee, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Nu:Tone, Logistics, Makoto, Bou, Stompz, Etherwood, Keeno, Lakeway, Sweetpea, Constrict, Dynamite MC, Carasel, Degs, Daxta MC, Inja, SP:MC, IC3, MC Texas, Ruthless Mc, MC Tempza and Remidy MC
Motion, Bristol, UK
10
May
2019
Whiney, BCee and Lsb
Open, Norwich, UK
Whiney Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist