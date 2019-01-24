Sweetie IrieBorn January 1971
Sweetie Irie
1971-01
Sweetie Irie Biography (Wikipedia)
Dean Bent (born January 1971), better known as Sweetie Irie, is a British reggae singer and DJ.
Crank It (Woah!) (feat. Nadia Rose & Sweetie Irie)
Kideko
Crank It (Woah!) (feat. Nadia Rose & Sweetie Irie)
Crank It (Woah!) (feat. Nadia Rose & Sweetie Irie)
Zum Zum (feat. Sweetie Irie)
Redlight
Zum Zum (feat. Sweetie Irie)
Zum Zum (feat. Sweetie Irie)
Buss A Lickle Shape
Benny Page
Buss A Lickle Shape
Buss A Lickle Shape
Clint Eastwood (Ed Case Refix) (feat. Sweetie Irie)
Gorillaz
Clint Eastwood (Ed Case Refix) (feat. Sweetie Irie)
Clint Eastwood (Ed Case Refix) (feat. Sweetie Irie)
Bless (feat. Eva Lazarus)
Benny Page
Bless (feat. Eva Lazarus)
Bless (feat. Eva Lazarus)
Move (Star.One Remix ) (feat. Sweetie Irie)
Young Romantic
Move (Star.One Remix ) (feat. Sweetie Irie)
Move (Star.One Remix ) (feat. Sweetie Irie)
Power (feat. Sweetie Irie & Congo Natty)
Benny Page
Power (feat. Sweetie Irie & Congo Natty)
Power (feat. Sweetie Irie & Congo Natty)
Carnival Dubplate 2018
DB Sound system & Sweetie Irie
Carnival Dubplate 2018
Carnival Dubplate 2018
Crank It (Woah!) (feat. Nadia Rose & Sweetie Irie)
Kideko
Crank It (Woah!) (feat. Nadia Rose & Sweetie Irie)
Crank It (Woah!) (feat. Nadia Rose & Sweetie Irie)
