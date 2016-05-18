Beachwood SparksFormed 1997
Beachwood Sparks
1997
Beachwood Sparks Biography (Wikipedia)
Beachwood Sparks are an American alternative country band from Los Angeles. A Daily Telegraph article on America's underground psychedelic pop scene described Beachwood Sparks as "country through a kaleidoscope".
Canyon Ride
Canyon Ride
Ghost Dance 1492
Ghost Dance 1492
Sparks Fly Again
Sparks Fly Again
By Your Side
By Your Side
Forget The Song
Forget The Song
Zombies
Zombies
Desert Skies
Desert Skies
