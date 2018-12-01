Steve BeresfordBorn 6 March 1950
Steve Beresford
1950-03-06
Steve Beresford Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Beresford (born 6 March 1950) is a British musician who graduated from the University of York. He has played a variety of instruments, including piano, electronics, trumpet, euphonium, bass guitar and a wide variety of toy instruments, such as the toy piano. He has also played a wide range of music. He is probably best known for free improvisation, but has also written music for film and television and has been involved with a number of pop music groups.
Steve Beresford Performances & Interviews
- Interview: Stewart Lee, Tania Chen and Steve Beresford discuss John Cage's 'Indeterminacy'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040vbcm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040vbcm.jpg2016-07-08T14:06:00.000ZStewart Lee and improvisers Steve Beresford and Tania Chen discuss Cage's 'Indeterminacy'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040vbdg
Interview: Stewart Lee, Tania Chen and Steve Beresford discuss John Cage's 'Indeterminacy'
- Group A and Steve Beresford in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sj15y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sj15y.jpg2016-04-28T22:05:00.000ZNick Luscombe chats to Group A an electronics and violin duo, and pianist Steve Beresford about their Late Junction collaboration session.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sj18g
Group A and Steve Beresford in Session
- Stewart Lee and Steve Beresford speak to Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01t8jld.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01t8jld.jpg2014-03-04T16:17:00.000ZStewart Lee and Steve Beresford speak to Mark Radcliffe about Indeterminacy by John Cage.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01t8jm4
Stewart Lee and Steve Beresford speak to Mark Radcliffe
Steve Beresford Tracks
Investigations
Christian Marclay
Investigations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x9123.jpglink
Investigations
Last played on
I Was There
Steve Beresford
I Was There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Was There
Last played on
Stomatology (free improvisation)
Sarah Gail Brand and Steve Beresford, Steve Beresford & Sarah Gail Brand
Stomatology (free improvisation)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stomatology (free improvisation)
Last played on
Indeterminacy
John Cage
Indeterminacy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8m.jpglink
Indeterminacy
Last played on
Iechyd o Gylch (feat. Steve Beresford)
Angharad Davies
Iechyd o Gylch (feat. Steve Beresford)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Iechyd o Gylch (feat. Steve Beresford)
Last played on
Luigi
group A
Luigi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luigi
Last played on
Foxes Set 1
Evan Parker
Foxes Set 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv9.jpglink
Foxes Set 1
Last played on
Launderette
George 'Levi' Oban, Shooz, Vivien Gold, Vivien Goldman, Keith Levene, Robert Wyatt, Steve Beresford & Vicky Aspinall
Launderette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Launderette
Last played on
Last Minute Piano
Josh Arcoleo, James Adolpho, Johnny Hunter & Steve Beresford
Last Minute Piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Minute Piano
Last played on
Variations on Lol Coxhill's Charangalila
Steve Beresford
Variations on Lol Coxhill's Charangalila
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Variations on Lol Coxhill's Charangalila
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 47: Cage Centenary Celebration
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3gc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-17T15:11:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xkf0r.jpg
17
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 47: Cage Centenary Celebration
Royal Albert Hall
Steve Beresford Links
