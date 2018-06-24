Douglas HydeBorn 17 January 1860. Died 12 July 1949
Douglas Ross Hyde (Irish: Dubhghlas de hÍde; 17 January 1860 – 12 July 1949), known as An Craoibhín Aoibhinn (lit. "the pleasant little branch"), was an Irish academic, linguist, scholar of the Irish language, politician and diplomat who served as the first President of Ireland from June 1938 to June 1945. He was a leading figure in the Gaelic revival, and first President of Gaelic League, one of the most influential cultural organisations in Ireland at the time.
