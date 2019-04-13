Congo Ashanti RoyBorn 12 April 1943
Congo Ashanti Roy
1943-04-12
Congo Ashanti Roy Biography (Wikipedia)
Roydel Anthony Johnson (born 12 April 1943), better known as Congo Ashanti Roy is a Jamaican reggae singer best known as a member of The Congos but who also recorded solo and as a member of Ras Michael's Sons of Negus.
