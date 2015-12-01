The Automatic (also known as The Automatic Automatic in the U.S.) are a Welsh rock band. The band is composed of Robin Hawkins on vocals, bass and synthesisers, James Frost on guitar, synthesisers, backing vocals and occasional bass, Iwan Griffiths on drums and Paul Mullen on vocals, guitar and synthesiser – since 2007. Mullen joined after the departure of Alex Pennie, who provided synthesiser, percussion and vocals.

Signing to a deal between B-Unique Records and Polydor Records in 2005, the band released their platinum selling debut Not Accepted Anywhere in 2006, which spawned three UK top 40 singles – "Raoul", "Recover" and "Monster". The band released their second album This Is A Fix accompanied by only one single, "Steve McQueen" in 2008, which due to a dispute between the band's labels – B-Unique and Polydor – was plagued with distributional and promotional problems. The dispute led to the band withdrawing from their 5-album deal with the labels and instead formed their own label, Armoured Records, distributed through EMI.