Albert Dohmen
Born 17 June 1956
Albert Dohmen
1956-06-17
Albert Dohmen Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Dohmen (born 17 June 1956) is a German operatic bass-baritone who is known internationally for performing leading roles by Richard Wagner and Richard Strauss. He has also worked in concert halls and lieder recitals. He also appeared in bass roles and parts.
Albert Dohmen Tracks
Ariadne auf Naxos (excerpt)
Richard Strauss
Ariadne auf Naxos (excerpt)
Ariadne auf Naxos (excerpt)
Eine Florentinische Tragodie, Op.16
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Eine Florentinische Tragodie, Op.16
Eine Florentinische Tragodie, Op.16
Love and Joy
Philip Glass
Love and Joy
Love and Joy
Ariadne auf Naxos - opera in 1 act Op.60 [orig. vers., intended to follow 'Le B
Richard Strauss
Ariadne auf Naxos - opera in 1 act Op.60 [orig. vers., intended to follow 'Le B
Good Friday music [from 'Parsifal']
Stephen Gould, Richard Wagner, Albert Dohmen, Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France & Marek Janowski
Good Friday music [from 'Parsifal']
Good Friday music [from 'Parsifal']
Performer
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
1998-07-26T16:11:27
26
Jul
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
