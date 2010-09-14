Melody Thornton (born September 28, 1984) is an American singer-songwriter, dancer and television personality. She rose to stardom as a member of the successful pop group the Pussycat Dolls. The youngest member of the group, Thornton assumed the second most prominent vocal role, after lead vocalist Nicole Scherzinger, and was distinguished for her melismatic vocal runs. As of 2010, Thornton has departed from the group to focus on her solo career. Thornton's first mixtape, P.O.Y.B.L was released March 15, 2012.