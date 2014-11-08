Moreno + 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/afe1a44a-d6e1-42af-8846-14d822202777
Moreno + 2 Biography (Wikipedia)
The +2s is a Brazilian band from Rio de Janeiro that composes samba but, at the same time, incorporates the sounds of funk and psychedelia into their music. The music group consists of Moreno Veloso, Domenico Lancelotti, and Alexandre Kassin (who also recorded the music to the anime Michiko to Hatchin). Each of them released a single album under their name with the suffix “+2” meaning “and two others”.
+2 is signed to the record label Luaka Bop. This world music label has released three +2 albums: Music Typewriter, Sincerely Hot, and Futurismo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Moreno + 2 Tracks
Sort by
Em Todo Lugar (Javelin Remix)
Moreno + 2
Em Todo Lugar (Javelin Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Em Todo Lugar (Javelin Remix)
Last played on
Sertão
Moreno + 2
Sertão
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sertão
Last played on
Moreno + 2 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist