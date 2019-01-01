Alfredo Casero (born November 12, 1962, in Vicente López, Buenos Aires Province) is an Argentine musician, actor and comedian.

Casero began studying acting with Norman Briski in 1987. Soon after he started working in the underground humour scene of Buenos Aires. In 1992 he created, along with other humorists, the delirious comic show De la cabeza ("Out of our minds"), which later continued as Cha Cha Cha in 1995. In parallel with the TV show he started working in his musical project, and also in a radio show.

The cancellation of Cha Cha Cha in 1997 marks the end of an era of famous characters, such as Manhattan Ruiz, Minister of Postal Economy. Delicatessen, Todo x 2 pesos and Peter Capusotto y sus videos were shows that took much of the former Cha Cha Cha and De la Cabeza, including many actors.

He became better known outside of his country in 2002 when he recorded a Japanese song, Shima Uta, entirely in Japanese. It was the first single from his album, Casaerius. The song became a huge hit in Argentina, where it was chosen as the anthem for the national football team to represent the country at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, in South Korea and Japan.