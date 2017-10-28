Al ArcherBorn 21 December 1958
Al Archer Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin "Al" Archer (born 21 December 1958) is an English guitarist and songwriter.
Al Archer Tracks
Burn It Down
Seven Days Too Long
