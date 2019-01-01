Antonio JoséSpanish composer. Born 12 December 1902. Died 9 October 1936
Antonio José
1902-12-12
Antonio José Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio José Martínez Palacios (12 December 1902 – 11 October 1936), professionally known as Antonio José, was a Spanish composer. Maurice Ravel apparently said of Antonio José: "He will become the Spanish composer of our century", however, his music lay forgotten until the 1980s.
