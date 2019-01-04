Marvin GayeBorn 2 April 1939. Died 1 April 1984
Marvin Gaye Biography (Wikipedia)
Marvin Gaye (born Marvin Pentz Gay Jr.; April 2, 1939 – April 1, 1984) was an American singer, songwriter and record producer. Gaye helped to shape the sound of Motown in the 1960s, first as an in-house session player and later as a solo artist with a string of hits, including "Ain't That Peculiar", "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)" and "I Heard It Through the Grapevine", and duet recordings with Mary Wells, Kim Weston, Diana Ross and Tammi Terrell, later earning the titles "Prince of Motown" and "Prince of Soul".
During the 1970s, he recorded the albums What's Going On and Let's Get It On and became one of the first artists in Motown (joint with Stevie Wonder) to break away from the reins of a production company. His later recordings influenced several contemporary R&B subgenres, such as quiet storm and neo soul. Following a period in Europe as a tax exile in the early 1980s, he released the 1982 Grammy Award-winning hit "Sexual Healing" and its parent album Midnight Love.
- Martha's Musings: Berry Gordy's Hotdog Testhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02z2wwh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02z2wwh.jpg2015-08-08T17:30:00.000ZMartha talks about Berry Gordy's famous "hotdog test", and the story behind her singing Marvin Gaye's 'Dancing In The Street'...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02z2wws
Martha's Musings: Berry Gordy's Hotdog Test
- Marvin Gaye is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jx2gp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jx2gp.jpg2013-10-20T19:59:00.000ZRadio 2 listener Linda Firsht in Edgware nominates Marvin Gaye for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jx2h9
Marvin Gaye is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Marvin Gaye Tracks
Sort by