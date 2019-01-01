The Truth80s UK new wave. Formed 1981. Disbanded 1989
The Truth
1981
The Truth Biography (Wikipedia)
The Truth is a British rock band, active from 1982 to 1989. They reformed in 2012 for occasional live performances.
The Truth Tracks
Confusion Hits Us Everytime
The Truth
Confusion Hits Us Everytime
Confusion Hits Us Everytime
