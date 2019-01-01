The Lost and Wandering Blues and Jazz Band
The Lost and Wandering Blues and Jazz Band
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lost & Wandering Blues and Jazz Band was a group of street musicians playing a variety of musical styles on washtub bass, trumpet, and guitar. The band consisted of Danny Fitzgerald, Eugene Semyon Clarke, David Alexander Shore, Madeleine Peyroux, and Frank Schaap.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
