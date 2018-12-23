Ranjani & Gayathri
Ranjani & Gayathri Biography (Wikipedia)
Ranjani and Gayatri are sisters who are Carnatic vocalists and violinists. Their work includes studio recordings, television, radio, concerts, festivals and lecture demonstrations. They have appeared as soloists, violin duos, accompanists, vocal duos, composers, educators and ambassadors of Indian Classical Music.
Crazy Little Thing Called Chakravakam (feat. Ranjani & Gayathri)
Thayir Sadam Project
Unave Marundhu
Ragam Tanam Palavi
