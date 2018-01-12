Thousand Yard StareBritish indie band. Formed 1989. Disbanded 1993
Thousand Yard Stare
1989
Thousand Yard Stare Biography (Wikipedia)
Thousand Yard Stare are an English band from Slough, Berkshire active during the early 1990s, prior to the Britpop explosion. Supporting popular bands on the indie circuit such as James and Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine, the band also released several EPs. Reformed in 2015, the band played a sold-out show at London's Borderline on 6 June, at the Nottingham Rock City Wake-Up Indie Alldayer on 17 October 2015, and at the Shiiine On Weekender festival at Butlins Minehead on 6 November 2015. More dates were scheduled for 2016.
Thousand Yard Stare Tracks
0-0 A.E.T.
Heimlich Mnvr
Buttermouth
Comeuppance
Thousand Yard Stare - Buttermouth
0-0 After Time
Wonderment
No Score After Extra Time
