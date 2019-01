Chuck E. Weiss is an American songwriter and vocalist. A fixture on the Los Angeles scene, Weiss is known for an eclectic mix of blues, beat poetry, and rock and roll. His music includes strains of every rhythmic style from nursery rhymes to zydeco.

