Chuck E. Weiss is an American songwriter and vocalist. A fixture on the Los Angeles scene, Weiss is known for an eclectic mix of blues, beat poetry, and rock and roll. His music includes strains of every rhythmic style from nursery rhymes to zydeco.
Do You Know What I Idi Amin
Hawaiian Boogie
Tupelo Joe
Exile On Main Street Blues
Oo Poo Pa Do In The Rebop
It Don't Happen Overnight
Tony Did The Boogie Woogie
Fake Dance
