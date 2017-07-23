Highly Suspect is an American rock trio from Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The band was founded by twin brothers Rich (bass guitar, backing vocals) and Ryan Meyer (drums, backing vocals) and their best friend Johnny Stevens (guitar, lead vocals). After starting as a bar cover band, they relocated to Brooklyn, New York, where they recorded The Worst Humans EP with producer Joel Hamilton (Elvis Costello, Plastic Ono Band, The Black Keys, Wu-Tang Clan). The band's first studio album, Mister Asylum, was released on July 17, 2015, earning Highly Suspect a nomination for Best Rock Album at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards. The song "Lydia" was also nominated for Best Rock Song. Their second studio album, The Boy Who Died Wolf, was released on November 18, 2016. Two singles have been released from the album, "My Name Is Human", which topped the Billboard US Mainstream Rock Songs chart, and "Little One", which peaked at number 2 on the same chart.