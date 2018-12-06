Bentley Rhythm AceFormed 1997
Bentley Rhythm Ace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvlj.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/afd5199f-6688-4f68-8bed-deb7179dd732
Bentley Rhythm Ace Biography (Wikipedia)
Bentley Rhythm Ace (BRA) are a British electronic music duo formed in Birmingham in 1995, consisting of Mike Stokes and Richard March.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bentley Rhythm Ace Tracks
Sort by
Theme From Gutbuster (Radio Edit)
Bentley Rhythm Ace
Theme From Gutbuster (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvlj.jpglink
Theme From Gutbuster (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Bentley's Gonna Sort You Out
Bentley Rhythm Ace
Bentley's Gonna Sort You Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvlj.jpglink
Bentley's Gonna Sort You Out
Last played on
In Your Gut - Glastonbury 1998
Bentley Rhythm Ace
In Your Gut - Glastonbury 1998
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvlj.jpglink
In Your Gut - Glastonbury 1998
Whoosh - Glastonbury 1998
Bentley Rhythm Ace
Whoosh - Glastonbury 1998
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvlj.jpglink
Whoosh - Glastonbury 1998
Why Is A FrogToo ? - Glastonbury 1998
Bentley Rhythm Ace
Why Is A FrogToo ? - Glastonbury 1998
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvlj.jpglink
Bentley's Gonna Sort You Out - Glastonbury 1998
Bentley Rhythm Ace
Bentley's Gonna Sort You Out - Glastonbury 1998
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvlj.jpglink
Space Intro / Summer Twankey - Glastonbury 1998
Bentley Rhythm Ace
Space Intro / Summer Twankey - Glastonbury 1998
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvlj.jpglink
Kenny Beats (Part One)
Bentley Rhythm Ace
Kenny Beats (Part One)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvlj.jpglink
Kenny Beats (Part One)
Last played on
Midlander There Can Only Be One - Glastonbury 1998
Bentley Rhythm Ace
Midlander There Can Only Be One - Glastonbury 1998
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvlj.jpglink
Theme from 'Gutbuster'
Bentley Rhythm Ace
Theme from 'Gutbuster'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvlj.jpglink
Theme from 'Gutbuster'
Last played on
Run On The Spot - Glastonbury 1998
Bentley Rhythm Ace
Run On The Spot - Glastonbury 1998
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvlj.jpglink
Run On The Spot - Glastonbury 1998
Last played on
Bentley Rhythm Ace Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist