Son Lux is an American experimental band. Originally the solo project and moniker of founding member Ryan Lott, the band's first three albums, At War with Walls & Mazes, We Are Rising and Lanterns shaped the band's unique sound through post-rock and electronica influences.

With the release of their fourth studio album, Bones, in 2015, Bhatia and Chang joined Son Lux, transforming the project into a three-piece band. After the release of the extended plays (EPs), Stranger Forms and Remedy, the band's fifth album, Brighter Wounds, was released in February 2018.