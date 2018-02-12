Son LuxProducer/composer Ryan Lott
Son Lux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tyyc3.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/afcd292c-3c1e-4708-af4a-991aadf957e4
Son Lux Biography (Wikipedia)
Son Lux is an American experimental band. Originally the solo project and moniker of founding member Ryan Lott, the band's first three albums, At War with Walls & Mazes, We Are Rising and Lanterns shaped the band's unique sound through post-rock and electronica influences.
With the release of their fourth studio album, Bones, in 2015, Bhatia and Chang joined Son Lux, transforming the project into a three-piece band. After the release of the extended plays (EPs), Stranger Forms and Remedy, the band's fifth album, Brighter Wounds, was released in February 2018.
Son Lux Tracks
Slowly
Son Lux
Slowly
Slowly
You Don't Know Me
Son Lux
You Don't Know Me
You Don't Know Me
Dream State
Son Lux
Dream State
Dream State
Easy
Son Lux
Easy
Easy
You Don't Own Me (feat. Hanna Benn)
Son Lux
You Don't Own Me (feat. Hanna Benn)
You Don't Own Me (feat. Hanna Benn)
Lost It To Trying
Son Lux
Lost It To Trying
Lost It To Trying
Race To Erase (feat. Faux Fix)
Son Lux
Race To Erase (feat. Faux Fix)
Race To Erase (feat. Faux Fix)
Undone
Son Lux
Undone
Undone
Change Is Everything
Son Lux
Change Is Everything
Change Is Everything
Plan The Escape
Son Lux
Plan The Escape
Plan The Escape
Alternate World
Son Lux
Alternate World
Alternate World
Flickers (Zeds Dead Remix)
Son Lux
Flickers (Zeds Dead Remix)
Flickers (Zeds Dead Remix)
Alternate World (Alternate Age)
Son Lux
Alternate World (Alternate Age)
Alternate World (Alternate Age)
Easy (Switch Screens) ft. Lorde
Son Lux
Easy (Switch Screens) ft. Lorde
Easy (Switch Screens) ft. Lorde
Easy (Switch Screens)
Son Lux
Easy (Switch Screens)
Leave The Riches
Son Lux
Leave The Riches
Leave The Riches
Past BBC Events
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qmxj
Henham Park, Suffolk
2014-07-17T15:56:23
17
Jul
2014
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
11:00
Henham Park, Suffolk
Back to artist