Luc BrewaeysBelgian composer. Born 25 August 1959. Died 18 December 2015
Luc Brewaeys
1959-08-25
Luc Brewaeys Biography (Wikipedia)
Luc Brewaeys (25 October 1959 in Mortsel, Belgium – 18 December 2015) was a Belgian composer, conductor, pianist and recording producer at the VRT (Flemish Radio & Television). He studied composition with André Laporte in Brussels, with Franco Donatoni in Siena (Italy) and with Brian Ferneyhough in Darmstadt (Germany).
Luc Brewaeys Tracks
No.12 Feux d'artifices - from Preludes Book II
Claude Debussy
No.12 Feux d'artifices - from Preludes Book II
No.12 Feux d'artifices - from Preludes Book II
No.10 La cathedrale engloutie - from Preludes Book One
Claude Debussy
No.10 La cathedrale engloutie - from Preludes Book One
No.10 La cathedrale engloutie - from Preludes Book One
No.11 La danse de Puck - from Preludes Book One
Claude Debussy
No.11 La danse de Puck - from Preludes Book One
No.11 La danse de Puck - from Preludes Book One
La fille au cheveux de lin
Claude Debussy
La fille au cheveux de lin
La fille au cheveux de lin
No.1 Danseuses de Delphes (Preludes book 1)
Claude Debussy
No.1 Danseuses de Delphes (Preludes book 1)
No.1 Danseuses de Delphes (Preludes book 1)
No.7. La terrasse des audiences du clair - from Preludes Book II
Claude Debussy
No.7. La terrasse des audiences du clair - from Preludes Book II
No.7. La terrasse des audiences du clair - from Preludes Book II
No.3 La Puerta del Vin - from Preludes Book II
Claude Debussy
No.3 La Puerta del Vin - from Preludes Book II
No.3 La Puerta del Vin - from Preludes Book II
