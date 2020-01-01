Peter FrohmaderBorn 9 May 1958
Peter Frohmader Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Frohmader (born 9 May 1958) is a German electronic composer, musician and visual artist. He is also known by the pseudonym Nekropolis, a name under which he released several early works. Taking cues from Carl Orff, Magma, Glenn Branca, and Black Sabbath, Frohmader was recognized for his nightmarish and gothic compositions and as an important figure on the European progressive electronic scene.
