Larry DavisUS blues guitarist/vocalist. Born 4 December 1936. Died 19 April 1994
Larry Davis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-12-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/afc55174-7d62-493b-8aab-db80c2b89ada
Larry Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Davis (December 4, 1936 – April 19, 1994) was an American electric Texas blues and soul blues musician. He is best known for co-writing the song "Texas Flood", later recorded to greater commercial success by Stevie Ray Vaughan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Larry Davis Tracks
Sort by
The Whole World Down On You
Larry Davis
The Whole World Down On You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Whole World Down On You
Last played on
The Years Go Passing By
Larry Davis
The Years Go Passing By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Larry Davis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist