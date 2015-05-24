Elnur HüseynovBorn 3 March 1987
Elnur Hüseynov
Elnur Hüseynov Biography
Elnur Hüseynov (born 3 March 1987) is an Azerbaijani singer. He was Azerbaijan's representative to perform "Day After Day" at the Eurovision Song Contest 2008 alongside Samir Javadzadeh as duo Elnur and Samir. In 2015, he won the fourth season of The Voice of Turkey and represented Azerbaijan in the 60th Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Hour of the Wolf".
Elnur Hüseynov Tracks
Hour Of The Wolf (Eurovision 2015 - Azerbaijan)
Hour Of The Wolf (Eurovision 2015 - Azerbaijan)
Hour Of The Wolf (Eurovision 2015)
Hour Of The Wolf (Eurovision 2015)
Hour Of The Wolf (Eurovision 2015)
