Saor Patrol
Saor Patrol Biography
Saor Patrol (pronounced "shore patrol", Scottish Gaelic: Freedom Guard) is a Scottish folk-band from Kincardine in Scotland.
The band plays mainly its own songs. All songs are instrumental and played with Great Highland Bagpipe, drums and electric guitar. All band members are volunteers of The Clanranald Trust for Scotland, a non profit recognized organization in Scotland. The objective of the trust is the preservation and dissemination of Scottish culture and Scottish heritage through entertainment and education. For this purpose, a replica of a medieval Scottish fortified village named Duncarron is under construction. The funds raised by Saor Patrol flow into the project.
Saor Patrol Tracks
TOOM TABARD
Dalriada
Aftermath
Men o' Galloway
Blar Na Leine
Three Wee Jigs
Laird o' Glencairn
Aftermath / Blar na leine
