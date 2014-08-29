Nico Vega were an American alternative rock band formed in 2005 in Los Angeles, California, United States. They consist of lead vocalist Aja Volkman, lead guitarist Rich Koehler, and drummer Dan Epand.

The group has released two albums Nico Vega (2009) and Lead To Light (2014). Billboard described Lead To Light as possessing "some of the most unstoppable pop-rock hooks heard all year." After a hiatus announced on June 6, 2016, the band returned nearly two years later on April 6, 2018, when Volkman announced a new single and a return on her Instagram.