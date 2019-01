William Omar Landrón Rivera, better known by his stage name Don Omar, is a Puerto Rican reggaeton singer and actor. He is sometimes referred to by his nicknames El Rey, and King of Kings of Reggaeton Music. On September 1, 2017, he announced that he will retire after a series of concerts at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico, scheduled to be held on December 15, 16 and 17.