Joss Ackland Biography (Wikipedia)
Sidney Edmond Jocelyn Ackland, CBE (born 29 February 1928) is an English actor who has appeared in more than 130 film and television roles. He was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for portraying Jock Delves Broughton in White Mischief (1987).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
I'd Be Surprisingly Good For You
Elaine Paige
I'd Be Surprisingly Good For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn14.jpglink
I'd Be Surprisingly Good For You
Last played on
I'd Be Surprising
Elaine Paige
I'd Be Surprising
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn14.jpglink
I'd Be Surprising
Last played on
