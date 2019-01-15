The Mar‐KeysFormed 1958. Disbanded 1971
The Mar‐Keys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/afbb9b08-8d51-4df5-b8a3-d2c5a8b86f35
The Mar‐Keys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mar-Keys, formed in 1958, were an American studio session band for Stax Records, in Memphis, Tennessee, in the 1960s. As the first house band for the label, their backing music formed the foundation for the early 1960s Stax sound.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Mar‐Keys Tracks
Sort by
Philly Dog
The Mar‐Keys
Philly Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Philly Dog
Last played on
Beach Bash
The Mar‐Keys
Beach Bash
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beach Bash
Last played on
Last Night
The Mar‐Keys
Last Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Night
Last played on
Mustang Sally
The Mar‐Keys
Mustang Sally
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mustang Sally
Last played on
Blue Peanut
The Mar‐Keys
Blue Peanut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Peanut
Last played on
The Shovel
The Mar‐Keys
The Shovel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Shovel
Last played on
Grab This Thing (Part 2)
The Mar‐Keys
Grab This Thing (Part 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grab This Thing (Part 2)
Last played on
Last Night Bed
The Mar‐Keys
Last Night Bed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Night Bed
Last played on
Morning After
The Mar‐Keys
Morning After
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning After
Last played on
Grab This Thing
The Mar‐Keys
Grab This Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grab This Thing
Last played on
Sack O Woe
The Mar‐Keys
Sack O Woe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sack O Woe
Last played on
Plantation Inn
The Mar‐Keys
Plantation Inn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Plantation Inn
Last played on
Black Cat
The Mar‐Keys
Black Cat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Cat
Last played on
Last Night
The Mar-Keys
Last Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Night
Performer
Last played on
Candy
The Mar‐Keys
Candy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Candy
Last played on
Hummingbird
The Mar‐Keys
Hummingbird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hummingbird
Last played on
The Mar‐Keys Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist