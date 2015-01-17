Lou Hickey
Lou Hickey (born Mhairi-Louise Hickey) is a singer-songwriter from Neilston, Scotland. She has been working as a solo artist since 2006 and in 2008, joined Jon Lawler from the Fratellis in a band called Codeine Velvet Club which disbanded in 2010. Since then, Lou has recorded her debut album and is currently preparing for its release.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
REALIST ROMEO
One Man Tango
Zombie Love
Minutes Hours Days/One Man Tango
