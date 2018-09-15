Pascal RophéConductor. Born 1960
Pascal Rophé
1960
Pascal Rophé Biography (Wikipedia)
Pascal Rophé (born 16 June 1960) is a French conductor, currently the musical director of the Orchestre national des Pays de la Loire. He is known for collaboration with contemporary composers, conducting the premieres of their works and recording. He also teaches master classes at the Conservatoire de Paris.
Quartet for strings with orchestra No.6 'Hinterland': I.
Pascal Dusapin
Symphony No 3 in C minor, Op 78, 'Organ Symphony' (Finale)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Istar Op.42
Vincent d’Indy
Viviane Op. 5
Ernest Chausson
La Princesse Jaune Op 30
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Uncut (Solo No. 7)
Pascal Dusapin
Go (Solo No. 1)
Pascal Dusapin
Quartet 6: Hinterland (3rd mvt).
Pascal Dusapin
Le Temps L'horloge
Henri Dutilleux
Metaboles
BBC Symphony Orchestra
The Shadows of Time
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Tout un monde lontain...
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Symphony No.1
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Le Loup - Ballet (i. Premier Tableau - opening)
Henri Dutilleux
Graven Image (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2015-16)
Kenneth Hesketh
Les liaisons magnetiques
Thierry Pécou
Shir Hashirim
Julian Anderson
Affettuoso in memoriam Henry Dutilleux
Éric Tanguy
A Bugle will do
Anthony Ritchie
Sinfonia for 8 solo voices and orchestra
Luciano Berio
Le chasseur maudit
César Franck
Symphony in B flat major Op.20
Ernest Chausson
Des Canyons aux etoiles for piano, horn and orchestra
Roger Muraro
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: BBC Symphony Orchestra at Maida Vale
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2018-07-06
6
Jul
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: BBC Symphony Orchestra at Maida Vale
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Pascal Rophé conducts Dutilleux
Barbican, London
2016-04-30
30
Apr
2016
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Pascal Rophé conducts Dutilleux
19:30
Barbican, London
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2015-16: Dutilleux - Impressions
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2016-01-27
27
Jan
2016
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2015-16: Dutilleux - Impressions
19:30
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Berlioz Symphony Fantastique
Barbican, London
2015-11-18
18
Nov
2015
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Berlioz Symphony Fantastique
19:30
Barbican, London
Proms 2008: Prom 20 - Stockhausen Day
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-02
2
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 20 - Stockhausen Day
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
