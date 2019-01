Pascal Rophé (born 16 June 1960) is a French conductor, currently the musical director of the Orchestre national des Pays de la Loire. He is known for collaboration with contemporary composers, conducting the premieres of their works and recording. He also teaches master classes at the Conservatoire de Paris.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia