Mathilde Wesendonck
Mathilde Wesendonck Biography (Wikipedia)
Mathilde Wesendonck (23 December 1828 – 31 August 1902) was a German poet and author. The words of five of her verses were the basis of her friend Richard Wagner's Wesendonck Lieder. He may have been her paramour.
Wesendonck Lieder
Richard Wagner
Wesendonck Lieder
Wesendonck Lieder
Performer
Last played on
Im Treibhaus (Wesendonck-Lieder)
Richard Wagner
Im Treibhaus (Wesendonck-Lieder)
Im Treibhaus (Wesendonck-Lieder)
Ensemble
Last played on
Wesendonck-Lieder for voice and orchestra
Richard Wagner
Wesendonck-Lieder for voice and orchestra
Wesendonck-Lieder for voice and orchestra
Last played on
Träume (Wesendonck-Lieder)
Richard Wagner
Träume (Wesendonck-Lieder)
Träume (Wesendonck-Lieder)
Ensemble
Last played on
