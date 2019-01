Björn Kristjánsson, known professional as Borko, is an Icelandic musician. His debut album Celebrating Life was released in March 2008 on record labels Morr Music and Kimi Records. Borko and band toured with the Icelandic bands Múm, FM Belfast and Seabear.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia