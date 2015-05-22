Borko
Borko Biography (Wikipedia)
Björn Kristjánsson, known professional as Borko, is an Icelandic musician. His debut album Celebrating Life was released in March 2008 on record labels Morr Music and Kimi Records. Borko and band toured with the Icelandic bands Múm, FM Belfast and Seabear.
