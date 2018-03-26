Bruno Mars Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Gene Hernandez (born October 8, 1985), known as Bruno Mars, is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, and dancer. He is known for his stage performances, retro showmanship and for performing in a wide range of musical styles including R&B, funk, pop, soul, reggae, hip hop and rock. Mars is accompanied by his band, The Hooligans, who play a variety of instruments such as electric guitar, bass, piano, keyboards, drums and horns, and also serve as backup singers and dancers.
Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Mars moved to Los Angeles in 2003 to pursue a musical career. After being dropped by Motown Records, Mars signed a recording contract with Atlantic Records in 2009. In the same year, he co-founded the production team The Smeezingtons, responsible for various successful singles for Mars himself and other artists. Mars rose to fame in 2010 with the release of the successful singles "Nothin' on You" by B.o.B and "Billionaire" by Travie McCoy, both of which featured his vocals on the hooks. His debut studio album Doo-Wops & Hooligans (2010) peaked at number three on the US Billboard 200 and reached the top in Canada, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands and in the United Kingdom albums charts. It spawned the international number-one singles "Just the Way You Are", "Grenade" and "The Lazy Song". The former won a Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. In 2011, Mars recorded the thriving single "It Will Rain" for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.
- Bruno Mars is writing with Harry Styles for his solo albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jbqs0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jbqs0.jpg2016-11-29T11:11:00.000ZNo one knows how to write a big pop chorus quite like Brunohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jbpsb
Bruno Mars is writing with Harry Styles for his solo album
- 'Come jam with us' Bruno Mars previews his Live Lounge performancehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dylmy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dylmy.jpg2016-11-02T15:43:00.000ZBruno Mars joins Clara Amfo ahead of performing in Radio 1's world-famous Live Lounge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dyyn3
'Come jam with us' Bruno Mars previews his Live Lounge performance
- Bruno Mars: Uptown Funk made Mark Ronson's fingers bleed...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dxw7j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dxw7j.jpg2016-11-02T10:02:00.000ZBruno talks to Chris about his process for writing his multi-million selling songs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dxw8w
Bruno Mars: Uptown Funk made Mark Ronson's fingers bleed...
- When is Bruno Mars bringing 24K Magic to the UK?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dynly.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dynly.jpg2016-11-02T09:31:00.000ZBruno reveals his touring plans and the magic behind his new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dxsb3
When is Bruno Mars bringing 24K Magic to the UK?
- What song does ex-Elvis impersonator Bruno Mars sing in the shower?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dzddr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dzddr.jpg2016-11-02T08:24:00.000ZBruno tells Chris about his musical background, Elvis impressions and shower singing!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dxmwc
What song does ex-Elvis impersonator Bruno Mars sing in the shower?
- Bruno Mars - Tracks Of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018w4z5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018w4z5.jpg2013-05-10T13:38:00.000ZAmerican singer-songwriter Bruno Mars picks his Tracks Of My Years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018w4zv
Bruno Mars - Tracks Of My Years
Bruno Mars Tracks
Sort by
Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars)
Just The Way You Are
Locked Out Of Heaven
When I Was Your Man
Treasure
Finesse
Finesse (Remix) (feat. Cardi B)
24K Magic
That's What I Like
The Lazy Song
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
Live Lounge: Bruno Mars
Live Lounge: Bruno Mars
Latest Bruno Mars News
Bruno Mars Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Black Lives Matter course to include studies of Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar
-
"It's a statement of inclusion and love" - why the new video from Beyoncé and JAY-Z is so significant
-
Zara Larsson plays How Beyoncé Are You?
-
Beyoncé reunites with Destiny's Child for a mannequin challenge video
-
Beyoncé has amazing things to say about Adele
-
Prince's Amazing Influence
-
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine unleashes their latest track
-
RnB Archives: 2013 - Trevor Nelson & Justin Timberlake
-
Justin Timberlake is working with The Weeknd
-
‘James Corden has actually got a great voice’ - Justin Timberlake spots a contender to his throne