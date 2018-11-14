Alexis Taylor
Alexis Taylor Performances & Interviews
- Alexis Taylor - All Is Not Losthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vphgn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vphgn.jpg2017-03-03T11:41:31.000ZAlexis Taylor performs live on The Quay Sessions with Roddy Harthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04vnfqc
Alexis Taylor - All Is Not Lost
- Alexis Taylor - I Thought This Was Ourshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wfmzg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wfmzg.jpg2017-03-03T10:57:33.000ZAlexis Taylor performs live on The Quay Sessions with Roddy Harthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04vn9v4
Alexis Taylor - I Thought This Was Ours
- 'My dad used to play...and my cat!' Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor on his love affair with the pianohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z7lky.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z7lky.jpg2016-06-23T15:05:00.000ZMark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie are joined by Hot Chip vocalist Alexis Taylor.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03z7lnn
'My dad used to play...and my cat!' Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor on his love affair with the piano
Alexis Taylor Tracks
Suspicious of Me (Tim Goldsworthy Edit)
Alexis Taylor
I'm Ready
Alexis Taylor
Suspicious Of Me
Alexis Taylor
A Hit Song
Alexis Taylor
Deep Cut
Alexis Taylor
Beautiful Thing
Alexis Taylor
Oh Baby
Alexis Taylor
Beautiful Thing (Edit)
Alexis Taylor
Crying In The Chapel (Beatrice Dillon version)
Alexis Taylor
I Never Lock That Door (6 Music Session, 21 Jul 2016)
Alexis Taylor
Unforced Peace (6 Music Session, 21 Jul 2016)
Alexis Taylor
Made In The Dark (6 Music Session, 21 Jul 2016)
Alexis Taylor
Lonely Vagabond
Alexis Taylor
A Stone In The Ground
Alexis Taylor
White Wine & Fried Chicken
Alexis Taylor
Slush
Alexis Taylor
All Is Not Lost
Alexis Taylor
Now There Is Nothing
Alexis Taylor
House Of The Truth
Alexis Taylor
In The Light Of The Room
Alexis Taylor
So Much Further To Go
Alexis Taylor
Lonely Vagabond (Blended Mix)
Alexis Taylor
Crying In The Chapel
Alexis Taylor
Lonely Vagabond (Blended Mix - Rupert Clervaux)
Alexis Taylor
Repair Man
Alexis Taylor
