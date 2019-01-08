Pretty ViciousWelsh Rock band. Formed 2014
Pretty Vicious
2014
Pretty Vicious Biography (Wikipedia)
Pretty Vicious are a Welsh rock band originally from Merthyr Tydfil. The group has received attention from publications including NME and Paste. The band signed to Big Machine Records in 2018, and their new single "Move" and "Are You Entertained" (from their upcoming 2019 album) were released under the label. Their debut album will be released in early 2019.
Pretty Vicious Tracks
Are You Entertained
Pretty Vicious
Are You Entertained
Move
Pretty Vicious
Move
Move
Cave Song
Pretty Vicious
Cave Song
National Plastics
Pretty Vicious
National Plastics
National Plastics
Are You Ready For Me
Pretty Vicious
Are You Ready For Me
Are You Ready For Me
It's Always There
Pretty Vicious
It's Always There
It's Always There
Playlists featuring Pretty Vicious
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-27T16:02:43
27
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
