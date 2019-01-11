Ray DaviesUK singer/songwriter, member of The Kinks. Born 21 June 1944
Ray Davies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqjsj.jpg
1944-06-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/afac07f5-d4aa-43f4-bad3-6bc2bb474cba
Ray Davies Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Raymond Douglas Davies, CBE ( DAY-viz; born 21 June 1944) is an English singer, songwriter and musician. He was the lead singer, rhythm guitarist and main songwriter for the Kinks, which he led with his younger brother, Dave. He has also acted, directed and produced shows for theatre and television. He is often referred to as "the godfather of Britpop". After the dissolution of the Kinks in 1996, Davies embarked on a solo career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ray Davies Performances & Interviews
- Ray Davies Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pkd90.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pkd90.jpg2017-11-29T11:49:00.000ZRicky Ross talks to Ray Davies about his Americana connections and influences.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05pkcr9
Ray Davies Interview
- Don't forget to kneel Sir Ray!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0510kpg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0510kpg.jpg2017-04-24T17:27:00.000ZSir Ray Davies reveals the big mistake he made when being knighted by Prince Charleshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0510g8g
Don't forget to kneel Sir Ray!
- Sir Ray Davies has never voted because...he was always on tour!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0510g3w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0510g3w.jpg2017-04-24T17:23:00.000ZAt the age of 72, Kinks legend Ray Davies says he'll vote for the first time this year!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0510fd3
Sir Ray Davies has never voted because...he was always on tour!
- Bonus Clip: Ray Davies & Tom On Life On The Roadhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050zt55.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050zt55.jpg2017-04-24T11:33:00.000ZIn a clip not originally broadcast, Ray tells Tom about the vagaries of touring.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050zrkp
Bonus Clip: Ray Davies & Tom On Life On The Road
- Hear Tom's Chat With Ray Davieshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050zrf8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050zrf8.jpg2017-04-24T11:23:00.000ZRay discusses his new project, Americana - a reflection on his relationship with the US.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050zqz6
Hear Tom's Chat With Ray Davies
- Ray Davies: "I wrote Sunny Afternoon for my Dad to sing, but he preferred You Really Got Me"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040qjbp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040qjbp.jpg2016-07-07T15:50:00.000ZRay talks to Steve about his career, The Kinks and the hit musical 'Sunny Afternoon'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040qjwv
Ray Davies: "I wrote Sunny Afternoon for my Dad to sing, but he preferred You Really Got Me"
- Ray Davies in conversation with Stuart Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035ncfv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035ncfv.jpg2015-10-19T14:14:00.000ZRay Davies of the Kinks speaks with Stuart Maconie about the band's early years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p035ncrr
Ray Davies in conversation with Stuart Maconie
- Ray Davies in conversation with Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02w4s40.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02w4s40.jpg2015-07-03T14:55:00.000ZRay Davies speaks to Simon Mayo about Greenwich Music Time 2015 - a series of concerts taking place in July at the Maritime Greenwich World Heritage Site.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02w7gt6
Ray Davies in conversation with Simon Mayo
- The Kinkshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqdyx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqdyx.jpg2014-11-26T10:21:00.000ZThe Muswell Hillbillies chat to Brian about their music and their stylehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ct5ck
The Kinks
- Ray Davies talks to Johnnie Walkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cg87y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cg87y.jpg2013-07-08T10:25:00.000ZJohnnie Walker joins Ray Davies at the famous Konk studios in London's Muswell Hill.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01cg89j
Ray Davies talks to Johnnie Walker
- Ray Davies' songwriting tipshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011sqqg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011sqqg.jpg2012-12-21T13:25:00.000ZRay Davies shares his approach to writing songs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p012yrv9
Ray Davies' songwriting tips
- Ray Davies sings A Long Way From Homehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011sqqg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011sqqg.jpg2012-12-03T19:04:00.000ZLive at Maida Vale, Ray Davies sings A Long Way From Home.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01235v7
Ray Davies sings A Long Way From Home
- Ray Davies sings This Time Tomorrowhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011sqqg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011sqqg.jpg2012-11-26T17:24:00.000ZLive at Maida Vale, Ray Davies sings The Kinks' This Time Tomorrow, from the album Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround, Part One.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p011sqrf
Ray Davies sings This Time Tomorrow
- Ray Davies on the anger in The Kinks' Muswell Hillbillies (featuring performance exclusive)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011scj2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011scj2.jpg2012-11-26T13:53:00.000ZRay Davies tells John Wilson about the influences in The Kinks' album Muswell Hillbillies.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p011sd4t
Ray Davies on the anger in The Kinks' Muswell Hillbillies (featuring performance exclusive)
- Ray Davies: "Dedicated Follower of Fashion was written out of anger"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011schp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011schp.jpg2012-11-26T13:43:00.000ZRay Davies says he wrote Dedicated Follower of Fashion after a dispute over his flares.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p011scsx
Ray Davies: "Dedicated Follower of Fashion was written out of anger"
Ray Davies Tracks
Sort by
Our Country
Ray Davies
Our Country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Our Country
Last played on
You're Asking Me
Ray Davies
You're Asking Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
You're Asking Me
Last played on
No One Listen
Ray Davies
No One Listen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
No One Listen
Last played on
Picture Book
Ray Davies
Picture Book
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Picture Book
Choir
Last played on
People Take Pictures of Each Other
Ray Davies
People Take Pictures of Each Other
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
People Take Pictures of Each Other
Choir
Last played on
Celluloid Heroes
Ray Davies
Celluloid Heroes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Celluloid Heroes
Last played on
Bringing Up Baby
Ray Davies
Bringing Up Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bringing Up Baby
Performer
Last played on
Americana
Ray Davies
Americana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Americana
Last played on
The Getaway
Ray Davies
The Getaway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
The Getaway
Last played on
You Really Got Me (feat. Metallica)
Ray Davies
You Really Got Me (feat. Metallica)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
You Really Got Me (feat. Metallica)
Last played on
Waterloo Sunset
Waterloo Sunset
Last played on
Days
Ray Davies
Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Days
Last played on
Waterloo Sunset
Waterloo Sunset
Last played on
The Invaders
Ray Davies
The Invaders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
The Invaders
Last played on
Rock 'n' Roll Cowboys
Ray Davies
Rock 'n' Roll Cowboys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Rock 'n' Roll Cowboys
Last played on
Quiet Life
Ray Davies
Quiet Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Quiet Life
Last played on
Waterloo Sunset
Waterloo Sunset
Last played on
All Day And All Of The Night (feat. Ray Davies)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
All Day And All Of The Night (feat. Ray Davies)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
All Day And All Of The Night (feat. Ray Davies)
Last played on
Waterloo Sunset (Live at BBC Proms In The Park 2017)
Ray Davies
Waterloo Sunset (Live at BBC Proms In The Park 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Days (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
Ray Davies
Days (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Days (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
All Day And All Of The Night (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
Ray Davies
All Day And All Of The Night (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Sunny Afternoon (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
Ray Davies
Sunny Afternoon (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Sunny Afternoon (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
Message From The Road/A Place In Your Heart (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
Ray Davies
Message From The Road/A Place In Your Heart (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Message From The Road/A Place In Your Heart (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
Dead End Street (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
Ray Davies
Dead End Street (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Dead End Street (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
Dedicated Follower (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
Ray Davies
Dedicated Follower (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Victoria (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
Ray Davies
Victoria (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Victoria (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
You Really Got Me (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
Ray Davies
You Really Got Me (BBC Proms in the Park 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Vietnam Cowboys
Ray Davies
Vietnam Cowboys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Vietnam Cowboys
Silent Movie
Ray Davies
Silent Movie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
Silent Movie
'Til The End Of The Day
Ray Davies
'Til The End Of The Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
'Til The End Of The Day
A Place In Your Heart
Ray Davies
A Place In Your Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
A Place In Your Heart
The Deal
Ray Davies
The Deal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsj.jpglink
The Deal
Playlists featuring Ray Davies
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Proms in the Park: Hyde Park
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewc5q9
Hyde Park
2017-09-09T15:19:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0541xhc.jpg
9
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Proms in the Park: Hyde Park
Hyde Park
Glastonbury: 1997
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5vg9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1997-06-28T15:19:00
28
Jun
1997
Glastonbury: 1997
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Ray Davies Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Roger Daltrey: "I never wanted to be different"
-
How did Paul Weller start his new album?
-
Paul Weller invites us to his Black Barn Studio: "Come round, I'll make the sandwiches"
-
Ian Hunter - "Well he's good but I'm not kissing his feet"
-
Nick Lowe
-
Chris has the WORLD EXCLUSIVE first play of Roger's new single!
-
Roger Daltrey: "I thought the album was rubbish... but Pete Townshend encouraged me to finish it"
-
Jo talks to Paul Weller about his first guitar, his first gig with The Jam and his love of memorabilia.
-
Later's 25th anniversary - the best bits
-
Paul Weller - My Ever Changing Moods in Radio 2's Piano Rooms
Back to artist